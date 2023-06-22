London
Scandi homes
Image: BUF Architecture

These ‘unashamedly modern’ Scandi homes could be coming to north London

The futuristic houses could be built by 2025

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
The future is here! Three ‘unashamedly modern’ new houses could be built in Barnet, north London. 

Scandis do everything better, and these nordic-inspired homes designed by BÜF Architecture are no exception. They haven’t been granted planning permission yet, but if built, the futuristic houses will each have a single-storey white brick base, inspired by ‘mews housing and garden walls’, with an upper floor made of lightweight timber blocks which are set back from the ground-floor front of the house. Looking relatively compact, each 306 sqm home will have three or four bedrooms and the holy grail: a south-facing garden.

The plan is to build the houses on a plot of land at the end of a cul-de-sac just off Chipping Barnet High Street. The site, which is surrounded by gardens, car parks and industrial buildings, is currently used as a parking space for the surrounding businesses.

BÜF Architecture called the designs ‘unashamedly modern’, but ‘informed by a subtle approach to place and surroundings’. The firm explained how the timber block upper floors would blend in with the tree canopies above, but the solid white brick ground floors would give a sense of solidity. 

If given permission, the properties could be built by late 2025. 

