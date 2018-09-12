Watch an exclusive new trailer for London action-thriller ‘All the Devil’s Men’

It’s guns for show, knives for a pro – at least, according to Dexter Fletcher in ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’. New action-thriller ‘All the Devil’s Men’ has found a way around this debate: guns and knives. And explosives. And more guns. The guns just about win out in this exclusive new trailer for the War on Terror-set movie. Watch it below.

Proving that movie bounty hunters don’t begin and end with Boba Fett, Milo ‘son of Mel’ Gibson is a hired gun, Jack Collins, tackling (and working for) some pretty shady characters. An ex-Navy Seal, he now hunts terrorists for the CIA on a more unofficial basis. A mission to track down a disavowed CIA operative brings him face-to-gun-barrel with an entire army of private military contractors and… well, take cover, basically.

Sylvia Hoeks, of ‘Blade Runner 2049’, and the great William Fichtner are along for the ride. Looking like a pretty unashamed slice of genre fun, this one lands in our cinemas on December 3.