Think Brexit is barking mad? Join a doggy protest this weekend

If all the discussions around Brexit have you putting your tail between your legs, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s a peaceful, pawsitive way to channel your emotions this Sunday. Hundreds of dogs and owners will be joining the Wooferendum March through central London to Parliament to get their message across: that leaving the EU is a pretty ruff deal.

Get yourself (with or without a mutt) to Waterloo Place at midday to send Brexit to the doghouse. There’ll be celebrity canine owners, professional dog experts, music, prizes, treats for pups and their humans. It may not have the sheer mass of the Women’s March or the drama of 2010’s student protests, but there’s guaranteed to be some great Fido-themed placards and speeches when the march ends at Parliament Square. And it’s a good chance to exercise your democratic rights among like-minded animal lovers. Leads and poo bags at the ready: your Sunday walkies are about to get pawlitical.

Meet at Waterloo Place (just south of Piccadilly Circus) on Sun Oct 7 at midday to make your voice (and barks) heard.

