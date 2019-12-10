Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right This alleyway in Walthamstow has had a bright and beautiful makeover
News / City Life

This alleyway in Walthamstow has had a bright and beautiful makeover

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Tuesday December 10 2019, 10:50am

Art Installation in Rosebank Arcade, Walthamstow
Photograph: Ben Wells

A little alleyway near Walthamstow Central has had a technicolour transformation. And not the kind you might expect at this time of year – there are no fairy lights, baubles or stretches of tinsel in sight. 

Photograph: Ben Wells

Instead, London-based artist Edward Crooks has jazzed up the otherwise nondescript Rosebank Arcade with a bright, bold and beautiful design. 

The installation, which features yellow, pink and blue arches and bold floor patterns, was commissioned by Waltham Forest Council, as part of the area’s time as London Borough of Culture. 

Photograph: Ben Wells

It’s meant to be an ‘enormous welcome mat’ for visitors to Walthamstow and the area’s residents, many of whom will walk through this colourful tunnel on their way to and from the station. 

Photograph: Ben Wells

‘The Rosebank Arcade has been an amazing opportunity to transform a tired, busy pedestrian street into a places that wraps visitors in a tunnel of colour and pattern, both to dazzle new visitors, and to brighten the journey for daily commuters,’ says Crooks. 

 

Photograph: Ben Wells

It’s definitely one way to improve the darkest month of the year – and the installation is set to stay in place for up to 12 months, so these sunny vibes will roll right into 2020. 

Find out more here

Check out Forest Uprising, Waltham Forest’s farewell to being London Borough of Culture. 

 

