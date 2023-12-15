London
Timeout

Tooting Bec Lido, London
Photograph: Wandsworth Council / Flickr

This beloved south London lido reopens next week

Tooting Bec lido has had a £4 million revamp

Written by Eva Walsh
Heads up, open-air swimming fans: beloved south London swim spot Tooting Bec Lido is set to make a triumphant return after a protracted period of closure. The pool has been a favourite among both locals and visitors since it opened in 1906 – and now it’s had a massive revamp. 

Tooting Bec Lido’s glow-up cost £4 million and brings a host of new features that’ll improve the overall experience of its patrons. There’s a new entrance, sauna, cafe, changing facilities and improved pipe works. The landscaping around the pool has also been enhanced along with the existing café being repurposed into a shelter in summer and a clubroom in winter. 

Furthermore, gender-neutral showers, toilets and family changing facilities have been built around the pool’s edge with the report stating these improvements were necessary for ‘the wider requirements of families, different genders and religions enjoying the pool together’.

Tooting Bec Lido’s revamp looks pretty swish – but it hasn’t been the smoothest process. The pool was shut last November and only supposed to be closed for nine months, but the reopening was delayed by the discovery of asbestos. 

But now the wait is finally over. The lido is set to reopen on Monday, December 18 to (some very brave, cold-resistant) South London Swimming Club members, ahead of a formal reopening to the general public in spring.

  Eva Walsh

