London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
South Kensington station redevelopment
Image: Native Land / Places For London

South Kensington tube station is getting a massive makeover

The station will get a new ‘landmark gateway’ and stair-free access

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Train stations all over London are getting makeovers these days. Just this week it was announced that Peckham Rye would be getting a major £40 million facelift, and Liverpool Street station is soon going to replace food vendors with lots more ticket barriers. Now, South Kensington station is going to undergo a massive renovation. London’s train stations are glowing up, baby!

Native Land and Places for London have won their planning appeal to restore South Kensington Underground station and the surrounding streets. The property company, which is financially independent of TfL, initially submitted a proposal for the renovation in 2020, but it was blocked by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in 2021, despite the plans having received nearly 700 letters of support.

Now, locals’ wishes have been answered. The Grade II-listed South Kensington station, one of London’s busiest Underground stations, will be fitted with step-free access to the Circle and District lines. Its historic arcade will also be preserved and restored, while a new four-storey building at the front of the station will create a new gateway. In the surrounding streets, 50 homes will be built, with 35 percent of them being affordable. 

Designed by Stirling Prize-winning architect RSHP, the proposals have been considered to respect the heritage of the area, with historic building specialist Julian Harrap Architects will be called in to work on the heritage elements of the scheme.

Here are some renders of what the spruced-up area around South Ken station will look like. 

South Kensington station redevelopment
Image: Native Land / Places For London
South Kensington station redevelopment
Image: Native Land / Places For London

Alasdair Nicholls, chief executive of Native Land, said: ‘This decision brings a drawn-out planning process to a positive conclusion, achieving a rare consent for a major mixed-use sustainable development in a central London location.

‘This is a high-quality scheme that will protect the heritage of the station while bringing a renewed sense of place to South Kensington. When complete, it will create an experience befitting the gateway to London’s internationally renowned museum and cultural quarter.’

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.