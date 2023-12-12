London has been named one of the world’s best cities (again)

At this point, London has been named one of the best cities in the world so many times that we may as well just stop ranking them. We all know The Big Smoke is one of the globe's greatest metropolises, why pretend any different?

According to Euromonitor International’s latest annual ranking of cities, London is the world’s tenth best city. We lost out to our bedbug-harbouring neighbours in Paris, which took the top place. Dubai was crowned the second best city in the world, and Milan came third.

Other cities in the top ten included New York, Tokyo and Amsterdam, and Europe swept the floor with the rest of the world with seven of the top ten coming from the continent.

Euromonitor ranked 100 cities from around the world to create an overall city attractiveness score, taking into account economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

Here’s the full list of the world’s 20 best cities, according to Euromonitor.

Paris, France Dubai, United Arab Emirates Madrid, Spain Tokyo, Japan Amsterdam, the Netherlands Berlin, Germany Rome, Italy New York, United States of America Barcelona, Spain London, United Kingdom Singapore, Singapore Munich, Germany Milan, Italy Seoul, South Korea Dublin, Ireland Osaka, Japan Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR Vienna, Austria Los Angeles, United States of America Lisbon, Portugal

