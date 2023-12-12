London
Timeout

Hyde Park London, with Shard in the background
Photograph: Shutterstock

London has been named one of the world’s best cities (again)

Are we even surprised?

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
At this point, London has been named one of the best cities in the world so many times that we may as well just stop ranking them. We all know The Big Smoke is one of the globe's greatest metropolises, why pretend any different? 

According to Euromonitor International’s latest annual ranking of cities, London is the world’s tenth best city. We lost out to our bedbug-harbouring neighbours in Paris, which took the top place. Dubai was crowned the second best city in the world, and Milan came third.

Other cities in the top ten included New York, Tokyo and Amsterdam, and Europe swept the floor with the rest of the world with seven of the top ten coming from the continent. 

Euromonitor ranked 100 cities from around the world to create an overall city attractiveness score, taking into account economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

Here’s the full list of the world’s 20 best cities, according to Euromonitor. 

  1. Paris, France
  2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  3. Madrid, Spain
  4. Tokyo, Japan
  5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  6. Berlin, Germany
  7. Rome, Italy
  8. New York, United States of America
  9. Barcelona, Spain
  10. London, United Kingdom
  11. Singapore, Singapore
  12. Munich, Germany
  13. Milan, Italy
  14. Seoul, South Korea
  15. Dublin, Ireland
  16. Osaka, Japan
  17. Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR
  18. Vienna, Austria
  19. Los Angeles, United States of America
  20. Lisbon, Portugal

If you’re planning a visit to the tenth best city in the world, Time Out London is, naturally, your one stop shop for all the city’s goings on. From the best restaurants, to theatre openings, and nights out, we gotchu. 

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

