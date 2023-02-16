A strange, lonely, wonky house in south London is being auctioned next month. Dubbed ‘The Leaning Tower of Rotherithe’, the isolated building looks as if it could topple into the Thames at any moment. Despite its dilapidated exterior, it’s not cheap – it’s being sold by Savills with a starting price of £1.5 million.

The kooky home has become the subject of local legends and much intrigue. 1 Fulford Street is the only house on its street: standing mysterious and solitary, it was once part of a row of houses called Rotherhithe Street that was destroyed during the Blitz in WWII. It wasn’t always a house – the building was once owned by Victorian barge company Braithwaite & Dean and used as the office where barge workers carrying cargo would moor up and collect their wages. Between 1937 and 1939 it was also reportedly home to author Jessica Mitford and her husband Esmond Romilly, nephew of Winston Churchill.

The estate agent is looking for an ‘imaginative buyer’ to take over this ‘blank canvas’ of a house. It stands four storeys tall and just 3.5m wide. Inside the 2,131 sq ft home, there are two kitchens, two open-plan living spaces, an additional three reception rooms, two bathrooms, one bedroom and a spare room. You also get 180-degree views of the river, and a private staircase that leads directly down to the water’s edge.

Fancy it? You can register to bid now.

