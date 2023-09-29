London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Slough skyline, England, UK
Photograph: Shutterstock

This famously grim place has been named London’s best commuter town

The Berkshire town boasts cheap houses, good schools and employment opportunities galore

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

For a long time, Slough was the butt of the joke. It was where Ricky Gervais set ‘The Office’ and has often been thought of as a bit of suburban wasteland. But now Slough will have the last laugh, as it’s been named London’s best commuter town. Take that, St Albans!

In the Telegraph’s rankings of the UK’s ultimate commuter towns, Slough came up on top. The Berkshire town was lauded for its ‘fast access to London, high employment and excellent schools’. Fun fact: Slough is also where Mars bars were invented, and was home to the first zebra crossing and wheelie bin. Now that’s wheelie impressive! (Sorry) 

Slough is also the location of the world’s second-largest data centre hub. This, alongside its proximity to Heathrow, means there are employment opportunities galore. The schools are excellent, too, with 13 schools rated outstanding or good by Ofsted.

For the ranking process, the Telegraph took into account employment levels, quality of schools, house prices, time it takes to reach London, the cost of a ticket to central London, restaurants and pubs in the area and, surprisingly, if it was close to a beach. 

Slough beat Chatham in Kent and Basildon in Essex, which came in second and third place respectively. On this list of 100 towns, Haslemere in Surrey was officially the worst place for commuters to live.

An average house in Slough will set you back £358,000 and it will only take you 33 minutes to reach the centre of London. In Haslemere however, the average house costs £748,000, and it will take you a whopping 56 minutes to get into London. We know where we’d rather commute from. 

Forget Margate. We’re all moving to Slough!

Did you see that Aldi is opening two brand-new London stores?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode eight with Hans Ulrich Obrist in South Kensington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.