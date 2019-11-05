Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right This fluffy, pink mezcal bar just popped up in east London
News / Drinking

This fluffy, pink mezcal bar just popped up in east London

By Laura Richards Posted: Tuesday November 5 2019, 4:02pm

Doña Bar
Photograph: Pasco Photography/Doña Bar

We’re frilled to welcome this gorgeously dressed and decadently trimmed mezcal spot to Stoke Newington. Doña Bar – brought to you by the team behind London Mezcal Week – has just popped up in the east London neighbourhood with its flamingo-pink look.

The decor is said to blend Mexico with a 1920’s Harlem jazz club. But despite the playful appearance – and all the feathers – its got a drinks list that means serious business, with original mezcal cocktails championed.   

doña bar

Photograph: Pasco Photography/Doña Bar

But the late-night bar’s real USP is that it will champion female-led performance. While Doña Bar is far from a girls-only space it intends to put a spotlight on female performers, with live music taking place every night. 

Doña Bar

Photograph: Pasco Photgraphy/Doña Bar

The bad news? The bar’s life in Stokey is fleeting, just popping up in the ’hood until Saturday December 21. But in that short time, it’s sure to tickle its punters pink. 

Doña Bar is popping up at 92 Stoke Newington High St, N16 7NY. Open Wed-Sat, 6pm-11.45pm. 

