This giant glowing polar bear is raising money for the homeless in London

A life-size polar bear sculpture made from recycled plastic milk bottles has been installed in Westminster’s Mount Street Gardens. The sculpture, named The Giving Bear, has arrived to highlight the issues homelessness in London, as well as climate change and waste consumption over the holidays.

Students from Kingston School of Art’s Creative Industries department used up-cycled wood and more than 3,000 plastic milk bottles to bring the brilliant bear to life.

Backed by Veolia, New West End Company and Westminster City Council, the installation tells the story of a polar bear who loses his home to climate change and finds himself homeless.

Luckily, he stumbles across an unexpected act of kindness through a small gift that reminds him of home.

Stop by to say hi to the bear and you can use a tap donation point by the installation to give £3 to the Hidden Network, a group of charities working with Westminster City Council to end rough sleeping. Money raised will support their work to help the homelessness crisis in the city.

The Giving Bear will be glowing until January 6 2020. ​

