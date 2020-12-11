LondonChange city
Courtyard at Chiltern Firehouse
Photograph: Chiltern Firehouse

This Google doc shows London dining terraces with heaters

Heat out to help out

By Time Out London editors
Baby, it’s cold outside. But don’t let a thing like winter hold back your safe socialising. While plenty of restaurants have cosy interiors, if you want to see your crew before Christmas, you’re going to have to take it outdoors under Tier 2 restrictions. That’s why we’ve kickstarted a document of London restaurants with outdoor spaces plus those all-important patio heaters and fire pits. And now we need your help! Things are moving so quickly in the city that we’d love for you to tell us all about any great little places near you and share the love for your local.

Substantial meals? Check! Room for your group of six? Oh, yes! But above all else, this list brings the heat. We’ve kicked things off with over 30 hot al fresco dining spots. So add your comments to the document here if you know a great place we’ve missed. Or take a browse through the list below and get booking fast. 

Things are changing constantly – and you’ll probably need a reservation right now – so we’ve hyperlinked to each venue listed so you can check in with them directly. 

FIND THE FULL LIST RIGHT HERE.

Find more outdoor options with our list of beer gardens with heaters

Warm up in one of London’s winter igloos.

