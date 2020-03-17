This Hackney kitchen is crowdfunding to supply free meals to the vulnerable

Ah, good old Hackney. You can always count on this tight-knit community to come together in times of crisis – for instance, the mass clean up they coordinated following the 2011 riots.

Now that social-distancing measures have been advised by the government to curtail the spread of Covid-19, charity kitchen Made in Hackney is crowdfunding to help feed the elderly and vulnerable whilst isolated and unable to visit supermarkets.

Photo: Christian Sinibaldi

They’re aiming to raise £30,000 so they can use their 5* hygiene-rated kitchen to cook nourishing food and deliver it straight to the door of those in need via non-contact couriers. The more money they make now, the more meals they’ll be able to distribute.

So dig deep, London! We're all in this together.





