This hidden medieval crypt in the City of London will soon open to the public

You’ve probably heard of Blackfriars, but what about Whitefriars? In medieval times Whitefriars was an area in Farringdon that was home to a Carmelite monastery. Now, the remnants of the monastery are buried beneath Fleet Street, and soon Londoners will get to have a peak at them themselves.

Whitefriars crypt, below 65 Fleet Street, will open to the public as part of a brand new museum. The City of London has just approved plans to make the thirteenth century cellar a new London attraction, in a gallery that will see the remnants of the building encased in glass (similar to what they’ve done with the London Wall at Vine Street).

Currently the crypt is protected by glass but only accessible via an appointment with the building’s management. It is all that remains of the 13th-century Whitefriars Monastery, once home to the Carmelite Order of the White Friars, who used to own a large stretch of land between Fleet Street and the river Thames. It was discovered in 1895, then in 1991 during construction of a new building the remains were moved by crane to a slightly different location.

The plans will see the box opened up with a ground floor reception area and landing to look down over the crypt remains. From there, people can descend to the basement via stairs of a lift to walk around the stone walls of the friars crypt.

Photograph: City of London

The City will also open a new cultural centre next to the crypt. It’s not been revealed when the new museum will open.

This south London shopping centre is getting turned into hundreds of homes and a ‘civic hub’.

And Camden High Street is being pedestrianised.