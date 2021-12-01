This historic Fitzrovia boozer is getting a Michelin-starred makeover

After four years closed to punters, and a very extensive refurb, beautiful Fitzrovia pub The George is rebranding as a destination for serious foodies. It's the latest acquisition by JKS, the group behind massively hyped London dining destinations including Gymkhana, Brigadiers, and Hoppers, and which has a whopping six Michelin stars across its restaurants. The George will feature menus by James Knappett of double Michelin-starred modern British restaurant Kitchen Table, just a stone's throw away in Fitzrovia. So he's likely to bring some of the same unpretentious but delectable takes on traditional classics to his new gaff.

The George will start off by offering a menu of smart takes on pub grub by Knappett: think scampi and chips (that most certainly didn't come straight from Bird's Eye), luxe Ploughman's lunches, and pheasant and pistachio terrine. They'll be served in The George's spruced up ground floor space, which will restore the 19th century, Grade II listed venue to its former glory.

Phase two, planned for next year, will see the opening of Upstairs at The George, a more formal offering from Knappett. It's a welcome return for form for a historic boozer that's been out of action for far too long. Lift your eyes from your teeming plate of pub grub and you'll find lots of original features to feast your eyes on, including beautiful tiles featuring hunting scenes, opulent marble fireplaces and patterned glass. Delectable.

The George, 55 Great Portland St, London W1W 7LQ

