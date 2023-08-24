This historic home mentioned in ‘Oliver Twist’ is for sale

The famous digs could be yours for £2.25m

Attention history buffs and book lovers: a historic ferry house on the banks of the river Thames that was mentioned in Charles Dickens’ ‘Oliver Twist’ has gone up for sale. You’re going to have to be a very well-moneyed literature head, as it’s being sold for a mega £2.25 million.

The 3700 sq ft home in a renovated ferry house in Sunbury (a town just west of London) was once used to house the Sunbury ferry. It’s a well-loved local landmark which was made even more famous by a feature in a Dickens novel.

In Chapter 21 of ‘Oliver Twist’, Dickens wrote: ‘As they passed Sunbury Church, the clock struck seven. There was a light in the ferry-house window opposite: which streamed across the road and threw into more sombre shadow a dark yew-tree with graves beneath it.’

The former ferry house is now a grand four-bedroom home, with two en-suite bedrooms, a study, and a massive open-plan living room with lofty vaulted ceilings and skylights and a massive main bedroom. There’s also a riverside terrace and a boathouse overlooking the water that could easily be converted to an office or art studio.

Nick Wozniak, director of the estate agent Dexters Sunbury called the house a ‘true masterpiece’, but we’ll leave that up to you to decide. Check out some pictures of the historic digs below.

Photograph: Dexters

Photograph: Dexters

Photograph: Dexters

You can find out more on the official Dexters listing here.

