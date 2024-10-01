Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

This historic west London cinema has just had a glow-up

Take a first look at Notting Hill’s new-look The Gate Picturehouse

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Global film editor
The Gate Picturehouse
Photograph: Picturehouse
Advertising

One of the country’s oldest and most storied cinemas, Notting Hill’s The Gate Picturehouse has just reopened after a project to restore it to its former glory.

The Grade II listed one-screen cinema in west London, which dates back to 1911, has been given a glow up, restoring more than a touch of the glamour and elegance of its post-war heyday. Take a look at the chic new interiors below. 

Gate Picturehouse
Photograph: Picturehouse

The Gate first opened as the Electric Palace and suffered bomb damage during World War II, but its interior has remained much the same as British architect William Hancock’s designs in the early 20th century.

Gate Picturehouse
Photograph: Picturehouse

The cinema is adding new ‘Relaxed Screenings’ to its programme, with screenings tailored to the needs of neurodivergent audiences.

Younger moviegoers, aged between 16 and 25, can score tickets for only £5.99 between Mondays and Thursdays. 

Gate Picturehouse
Photograph: Picturehouse

Movie-lovers with little people in their lives can look forward to ‘Kids’ Club’, ‘Toddler Time’ and ‘Watch With Baby’ screenings.

Playing this week at The Gate are Megalopolis, The Outrun, and, from Friday, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The best films to see in London cinemas in October.

London’s Design Museum is getting a massive Wes Anderson exhibition in 2025.

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.