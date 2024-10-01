This historic west London cinema has just had a glow-up

One of the country’s oldest and most storied cinemas, Notting Hill’s The Gate Picturehouse has just reopened after a project to restore it to its former glory.

The Grade II listed one-screen cinema in west London, which dates back to 1911, has been given a glow up, restoring more than a touch of the glamour and elegance of its post-war heyday. Take a look at the chic new interiors below.

Photograph: Picturehouse

The Gate first opened as the Electric Palace and suffered bomb damage during World War II, but its interior has remained much the same as British architect William Hancock’s designs in the early 20th century.

Photograph: Picturehouse

The cinema is adding new ‘Relaxed Screenings’ to its programme, with screenings tailored to the needs of neurodivergent audiences.

Younger moviegoers, aged between 16 and 25, can score tickets for only £5.99 between Mondays and Thursdays.

Photograph: Picturehouse

Movie-lovers with little people in their lives can look forward to ‘Kids’ Club’, ‘Toddler Time’ and ‘Watch With Baby’ screenings.

Playing this week at The Gate are Megalopolis, The Outrun, and, from Friday, Joker: Folie à Deux.

