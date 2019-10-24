Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right This is not a drill: Nelly, Shaggy, Salt-N-Pepa, Blu Cantrell and Fatman Scoop are touring together
This is not a drill: Nelly, Shaggy, Salt-N-Pepa, Blu Cantrell and Fatman Scoop are touring together

By Nick Levine Posted: Thursday October 24 2019, 11:35am

Nelly

All the chickenheads, be quiet! Because theres some major gig news to share. Kisstory has assembled a genuinely incredible ’90s/’00s nostalgia tour featuring Nelly, ShaggySalt-N-Pepa pushin’ it real good, and Fatman Scoop as resident hype guy.

‘Case of the Ex’ hitmaker Mya is on the bill too, as are a gaggle of UK garage stars: So Solid members Lisa Maffia and MC RomeoMC DTOxide & Neutrino, DJ Luck & MC Neat and Sweet Female Attitude.

It’s been named ‘The Blast Off! Tour’, which is entirely justified considering how many rocket-powered R&B, hip hop and garage bangers you’ll hear in one night. And it calls in at London’s The O2 on March 11 as part of a UK and Ireland tour. Check out the full list of dates below.

FEBRUARY 2020

28– Dublin, 3 Arena

MARCH 2020

2– Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
3– Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
5– Leeds, First Direct Arena
6– Manchester Arena
7– Newcastle, Utilita Arena
8– Glasgow, Hydro SSE Arena
10– Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
11– London, O2 Arena
12– Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Tickets are on sale here. If you miss out, your mates probably won’t accept Shaggy’s time-honoured excuse of... wait for it... ‘It Wasn’t Me’.

Check out more great gigs happening in March 2020 here, and the best music venues in London here

 

Nick Levine

