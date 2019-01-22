This is not a (Drizzy) drill! Drake just announced a load of live shows at The O2

Long-rumoured, finally confirmed: Drake is coming to London for a six-night run at The O2 later in 2019.

The king of sad bangers will bring his ‘Assassination Vacation’ tour to the capital’s biggest arena on April 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9. Support for all dates comes from fellow Canadian singer-rapper Tory Lanez.

If you think it’s ‘God’s Plan’ for you to see Drizzy in the flesh, tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Drake plays The O2 on April 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 25 here.