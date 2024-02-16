This Knightsbridge mansion in a Gothic church is for sale for £14.5 million

Always wanted to trying living inside a nineteenth-century church but never fancied the priesthood? If you’re nodding your head enthusiastically, better get saving for a deposit, because this converted Gothic chapel could be yours for a cool £14.5 million.

Hastings House, a swanky mansion inside a church in Knightsbridge, has hit the market. The 5,000-square-foot luxury residence is concealed within the west wing of St. Saviours – a Gothic Revival-style chapel on Walton Street that dates back to 1838.

And it gets better. This artist’s abode was previously owned by Alain Boublil, a French lyricist best known for his work on the 1980 musicals ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Miss Saigon’. And it’s just down the street from Harrods. Popping to the shops would take on a whole new meaning if you lived here.

Inside this bougie dwelling you’ll find three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an underground swimming pool. For foodies, there’s a chef’s kitchen with its own wine fridge. Plus, there are two reception rooms – perfect for holding artists’ salons – and the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and spa-like ensuite bath.

The building also has a private courtyard in its centre, and still has many of its original period features. The building boasts plenty of domed ceilings, arched windows and wrought-iron railings. There”s not an ugly carpet in sight here, as the house has dark hardwood flooring throughout.

The sale of Hastings House is managed by Savills. Here are some more pictures of the swanky converted chapel.

Photograph: Savills

If you’d like to find out more (or organise a cheeky viewing), you can do so on the property’s Rightmove page here.

