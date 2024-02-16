London
Timeout

A Gothic Revival style chapel with brown and red brick
Photograph: Savills

This Knightsbridge mansion in a Gothic church is for sale for £14.5 million

Hunchback of Notre Dame who?

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Always wanted to trying living inside a nineteenth-century church but never fancied the priesthood? If you’re nodding your head enthusiastically, better get saving for a deposit, because this converted Gothic chapel could be yours for a cool £14.5 million. 

Hastings House, a swanky mansion inside a church in Knightsbridge, has hit the market. The 5,000-square-foot luxury residence is concealed within the west wing of St. Saviours – a Gothic Revival-style chapel on Walton Street that dates back to 1838.

And it gets better. This artist’s abode was previously owned by Alain Boublil, a French lyricist best known for his work on the 1980 musicals ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Miss Saigon’. And it’s just down the street from Harrods. Popping to the shops would take on a whole new meaning if you lived here. 

Inside this bougie dwelling you’ll find three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an underground swimming pool. For foodies, there’s a chef’s kitchen with its own wine fridge. Plus, there are two reception rooms – perfect for holding artists’ salons – and the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and spa-like ensuite bath.

The building also has a private courtyard in its centre, and still has many of its original period features. The building boasts plenty of domed ceilings, arched windows and wrought-iron railings. There”s not an ugly carpet in sight here, as the house has dark hardwood flooring throughout.

The sale of Hastings House is managed by Savills. Here are some more pictures of the swanky converted chapel. 

White reception room with a domed ceiling inside Hastings House
Photograph: Savills
A courtyard with wrought iron furniture against a wall with arched church windows
Photograph: Savills
A courtyard with a glass window in the floor and a spiral wrought iron staircase leading up to a wrought iron balcony
Photograph: Savills
An indoor swimming pool in a white room with art on the walls
Photograph: Savills

If you’d like to find out more (or organise a cheeky viewing), you can do so on the property’s Rightmove page here

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Soho is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

