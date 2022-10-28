London’s roller community, listen up and get your skates on because it’s about to get serious. Ditch Victoria Park skate sessions this winter because there’s a brand new American skating rink coming to London next month that’s basically a nightclub on wheels. Flipper’s Roller Boogie Paradise is opening in west London’s White City on November 11, housing a roller rink, a live music venue, a diner and a pro skate shop.

The flagship destination, which has been launched in partnership with Usher (yes, that Usher), will also host public music events, kicking off with a special performance from west London drill star Central Cee on opening night.

The original Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace was opened by Ian ‘Flipper’ Ross in West Hollywood in 1979, and the rink became a legendary LA hotspot for discoheads, known as ‘Studio 54 on wheels’. The OG Flipper’s was only open for three years and has been closed since 1981, until recently. The London opening marks the first permanent, all-year-round venture since the original location hung up its skates.

This summer, Flipper’s temporarily took over the roller rink at the Rockefeller Center in New York City and launched a major roster of performances: Will.I.Am, QTip, Mary J Blige, Alicia Keys, Meek Mill and Floyd Mayweather. The 7-month long summer residency, which will return to NYC in the spring of 2023 provided sanctum to the roller skate community.

The new home for Flipper’s London is a two-floor, grade II-listed former power station (no, not Battersea). The Dimco Buildings date back to 1899 when it provided power for the London Underground. It’s just a stone’s throw from Westfield. The 34,000-square-foot flagship venue has been extensively renovated and transformed into a rollerskating rink, venue and exhibition space.

The rink will have an American-themed diner, ‘Hot Dogs and Caviar’, named after Flipper’s original eatery in LA. It will be serving up elevated American classics, like Wagyu smash burgers, loaded french fries with caviar and lemon creme fraiche (wtf!) and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches with Flipper’s own mysterious ‘Boogie sauce’. Yeah, there’s loads to eat. We advise maybe chowing this down after your skate sesh, otherwise, the rink floor might be covered in loads of regurgitated caviar by the end of the night.

Pro skaters, we hear you cry — what’s in it for you? Well, the rink will be home to the ‘Pro Shop’, a concept store managed by skaters and technicians to help you find the right gear. You can get access to the most professional wheels, bearings and laces to kit you out.

The new skating mecca will be open 3pm to 10pm most days (it’s closed on Mondays), and open until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, so you’ve got endless hours to practise your slinky rinky moves.

Flipper’s London opens Fri Nov 11. Exhibition London, Ariel Way, W12 7SL. Book here.

Discover the best of London with Time Out’s ace daily newsletter.

Big Mamma Group is coming to Kensington with new restaurant Jacuzzi.