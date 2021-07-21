London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
mochi van and mochi bowls
Time Out

This Little Moons van is giving away free (free!) TikTok-friendly mochi

Grab special summer flavours like fish and chips, eton mess and candyfloss in Covent Garden on August 4

By
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

The UK’s first mochi van is rolling into Covent Garden next month and it’ll be giving away its frozen goods absolutely free.  

The TikTok faithful will already be aware of the hype around Little Moons, which is to mochi what Ben & Jerrys is to ice cream aka kind of a big deal. The Japanese confection of gelato encased in mochi rice-flour dough has been all over social media of late, creating a kind of mochi mayhem. Expect wild scenes then on August 4 when the mochi-mobile parks up in London on the first date of the UK-wide Little Moons Big Summer Tour, before it pootles off to Margate, Brighton, Southend-on-Sea and Bournemouth. 

As befits the season, the van will be serving up limited-edition summer flavours, including the rather experimental fish and chips as well as the more trad eton mess and candyfloss. You’ll find the truck just outside Covent Garden tube station, but you can also just follow the gentle screams of joy in order to locate it. 

Classic Little Moons flavours will also be on offer, like honey-roasted pistachio, creamy coconut and vegan tropical passion fruit and mango. And it’s not just mochi on offer, it’s merch too. Spin a wheel to be in with the chance of winning tote bags, beach balls and other Little Moons goodies. 

If you can’t get to the van, worry not. You’ll still be able to sample the hype snack (you’ll just have to pay for the honour), which you can pick up at your local supermarket as well as Little Moons’ concession stands in Selfridges Food Hall and Westfield London.

The Japan Centre recently opened London’s first mochi bar.

Peep at our guide to Covent Garden.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Cheap Eats

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.