The UK’s first mochi van is rolling into Covent Garden next month and it’ll be giving away its frozen goods absolutely free.

The TikTok faithful will already be aware of the hype around Little Moons, which is to mochi what Ben & Jerrys is to ice cream aka kind of a big deal. The Japanese confection of gelato encased in mochi rice-flour dough has been all over social media of late, creating a kind of mochi mayhem. Expect wild scenes then on August 4 when the mochi-mobile parks up in London on the first date of the UK-wide Little Moons Big Summer Tour, before it pootles off to Margate, Brighton, Southend-on-Sea and Bournemouth.

As befits the season, the van will be serving up limited-edition summer flavours, including the rather experimental fish and chips as well as the more trad eton mess and candyfloss. You’ll find the truck just outside Covent Garden tube station, but you can also just follow the gentle screams of joy in order to locate it.

Classic Little Moons flavours will also be on offer, like honey-roasted pistachio, creamy coconut and vegan tropical passion fruit and mango. And it’s not just mochi on offer, it’s merch too. Spin a wheel to be in with the chance of winning tote bags, beach balls and other Little Moons goodies.

If you can’t get to the van, worry not. You’ll still be able to sample the hype snack (you’ll just have to pay for the honour), which you can pick up at your local supermarket as well as Little Moons’ concession stands in Selfridges Food Hall and Westfield London.

