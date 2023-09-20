London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Heathrow airport
Photograph: Plane Photography / Shutterstock.com

This London airport is officially the best-connected in the world

A new study has ranked the biggest ‘international megahubs’ on the planet

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Having a well-connected airport on your doorstep is sorely underrated. While Londoners have several air hubs that, between them, can take us pretty much anywhere in the world, that isn’t the case for everyone. In fact, plenty of travellers have to get flights to London just to fly on elsewhere.

And now it’s been revealed that London officially has the best-connected airport in the world. A new study by flight data firm OAG shows that London Heathrow is the biggest ‘international megahub’ on the planet, with the highest number of potential connections for travellers.

Heathrow was also the world’s best-connected airport back in 2019, though has only now retaken its crown. The southwest London hub is dominated by British Airways, which is responsible for 50 percent of all its flights.

Heathrow was the only UK airport in OAG’s top 50 megahubs. Second in the ranking was John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, while third was Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

So, us Londoners sure are lucky! If you’re like to find out more about OAG’s report, you can read the whole thing in full here.  

ICYMI: Heathrow could be getting a brand-new rail link to south-west London.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode seven with Big Zuu in Oxford Circus is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.