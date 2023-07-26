This London borough has been crowned the greenest in the UK

It’s July (will someone please tell the weather?) and one of the best and calmest places to be, to avoid the stuffiness of the city and absorb a few rays, is in one of London’s many, many fabulous parks. From Regents Park and Hyde Park to Hampstead Heath and Richmond, this city certainly isn’t short on top-tier green spaces.

Every year, the prestigious Green Flag award helps crown London’s greenest borough. This year, that title went – once again – to Hillingdon in west London. And Hillingdon isn’t just the greenest borough in London: it’s apparently the greenest council area in the entire UK, having received a whopping 67 Green Flag awards.

If you keep up to date with Green Flag awards, this won’t be much of a surprise. This year marks no less than the eleventh year in a row that Hillingdon has taken top spot. The capital’s westernmost borough, Hillingdon’s parks and green spaces have consistently met the stringent criteria of the prestigious Green Flag in terms of its cleanliness, environmental friendliness and high standards of facilities. The scheme is judged by Keep Britain Tidy and other environmental charities.

Impressive, right? Here’s to hoping they can make it to an outstanding twelfth consecutive year in 2024!

