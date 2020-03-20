This London cinema had the best reaction to its temporary closure

Most of London's cinemas are currently experiencing an intermission. Odeon, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Curzon, Everyman and Vue have shut up shop due to Covid-19 fears. But that hasn’t stopped the film industry from keeping its audience entertained. Some of the films from the cancelled BFI Flare Festival will now be available to stream until March 29, while other theatrical releases like ‘Dogs Don’t Wear Pants’ have been pushed straight onto streaming sites.

However, the award for best response to temporary closure goes to The Prince Charles Cinema. Yes, the one where people throw spoons at the screen (look it up).

The cult venue announced its initial two-week closure on Wednesday, informing its customers that staff are in the process of issuing refunds and exchanges for upcoming showings. It also encouraged people to purchase gift vouchers from its website as a way of helping the business stay afloat. The sign off? We’ll be back. The (slightly adapted) iconic one-liner has also taken over the venue’s marquee. Well played, PCC. Very well played.

