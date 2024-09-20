This London state school has been nominated for ‘World’s Best School 2024’

Earlier this year we at Time Out reported that two London secondary schools had been shortlisted for the World’s Best School 2024 awards. Now, we can update you that one of those schools has reached the top three for its category, and is in with a shot of winning $50,000 dollars as well as being crowned one of the best schools on the planet.

Avanti House Secondary School in Stanmore is in the top three for the Supporting Healthy Lives category in the World’s Best School Prizes 2024. The Hindu state school teaches students yoga, philosophy, ethics and meditation, alongside the the traditional subjects. The school puts an emphasis on teaching students about mental wellbeing and physical health to help them deal with exam stress, which is why it’s been nominated for the healthy lives category.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said: ‘It’s fantastic that Avanti House has been nominated for the World’s Best School Prize and I’d like to congratulate the teachers, parents and pupils for all their hard work.

‘The school puts the health and wellbeing of pupils at the heart of everything it does, supporting their physical and mental health in its curriculum and achieves impressive results. They’re a brilliant example of what is great about our capital, as we build a better London for everyone.’

Simon Arnell, Principal of Avanti House, said: ‘Through the Avanti Way students, staff and the community engage in a holistic journey in excellence in education for all.

‘Collectively students from all ages across the school will engage in a vast variety of activities to support their wellbeing and their mental and spiritual growth. Mindfulness, yoga, poetry, gardening, Kirtan, journaling, Sanga are just a few of the activities that students choose to start their day at Avanti House.’

The winners will be announced next month; the top schools will share a $50,000 prize fund and be invited to a summit in Dubai.

Two private schools in London have been named the best in the UK, according to the Telegraph. And what about universities? At Time Out we’ve covered all the recent rankings, by the likes of the Daily Mail, Guardian, QS and ARWU. Read on to find out which ones are the best.

