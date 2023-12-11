This ‘Love Actually’ house in Notting Hill is on the market for £2.75 million

There are few Christmas movies which are quite as iconic as ‘Love Actually’, and few scenes as memorable and recognisable as when Andrew Lincoln stands outside Keira Knightley’s house with a bunch of boards confessing his love.

Whether you find it charming, stalkery, or just a bit much, there’s no denying that the scene is legendary – and almost as legendary is the cobbled mews where the scene takes place.

If you’ve always wanted to live on that mews, we’ve got some exciting news. One of the houses tucked away on the quaint little west London street has just gone up for sale, and much like Keira when she sees herself in that slightly-too-close-for-comfort wedding footage, it looks ‘quite pretty’.

The home, located on St Lukes Mews, is set over four storeys, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, a south-facing rooftop terrace, underfloor heating and even a Liebherr wine fridge. It’s also only a cobble-stone’s throw away Portobello Road. Fancy.

But all those amenities plus the famous location won’t come cheap. The house, which is on the market with estate agents Knight Frank, is listed for £2.75 million.

Here are some snaps of the lovely little place.

Got £2.75 million to spare? Have a look at the full listing on Knight Frank here.

