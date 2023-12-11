London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Love Actually
Photograph: Knight Frank

This ‘Love Actually’ house in Notting Hill is on the market for £2.75 million

The charming home made a cameo in *that* very famous scene

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

There are few Christmas movies which are quite as iconic as ‘Love Actually’, and few scenes as memorable and recognisable as when Andrew Lincoln stands outside Keira Knightley’s house with a bunch of boards confessing his love. 

Whether you find it charming, stalkery, or just a bit much, there’s no denying that the scene is legendary – and almost as legendary is the cobbled mews where the scene takes place. 

If you’ve always wanted to live on that mews, we’ve got some exciting news. One of the houses tucked away on the quaint little west London street has just gone up for sale, and much like Keira when she sees herself in that slightly-too-close-for-comfort wedding footage, it looks ‘quite pretty’. 

The home, located on St Lukes Mews, is set over four storeys, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, a south-facing rooftop terrace, underfloor heating and even a Liebherr wine fridge. It’s also only a cobble-stone’s throw away Portobello RoadFancy

But all those amenities plus the famous location won’t come cheap. The house, which is on the market with estate agents Knight Frank, is listed for £2.75 million.

Here are some snaps of the lovely little place. 

St Lukes Mews
Photograph: Knight Frank
St Lukes Mews
Photograph: Knight Frank
St Lukes Mews
Photograph: Knight Frank
St Lukes Mews
Photograph: Knight Frank
St Lukes Mews
Photograph: Knight Frank

Got £2.75 million to spare? Have a look at the full listing on Knight Frank here.

Did you see that London’s first mainline station in 10 years is officially open?

Plus: London is officially the world's most desirable place to travel for Christmas

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.