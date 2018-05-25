This man has ALL the ‘Star Wars’ toys – and you can go see them this weekend

If all that’s left of your childhood collection of ‘Star Wars’ toys is a Boba Fett figurine half-chewed by the dog and part of the Millennium Falcon, prepare to be put to shame. Keith Guppy – officially the UK’s biggest collector of Lucasfilm memorabilia – has 3000 spaceships, figurines and playsets.

Not just an epic hoarder, Keith is also a community-minded fellow and he’s sharing his treasure trove with Londoners this bank holiday weekend, in time for the release of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’. Just pop down to Vue West End and take a look. All your classics will be ticked off – Luke, Leia, Darth, et al – but there’ll also be plenty of rarities too. Our favourite? That cloud car from ‘Empire Strikes Back’. Want!



