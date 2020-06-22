This map shows all of London’s loos open in lockdown

Just a few weeks ago we got in touch with local councils and asked which public toilets were open in the city. The answer was: not that many. But it looks like things are on the up for small-bladdered capital dwellers.

Some very helpful people have set up Lockdown Loo, a map where people across the UK can pin the location of open toilets that they find. That means public loos as well as those in pubs, stations and cafés. There are currently more than 100 toilets in London marked on it.

The website is calling on Londoners who find toilets that are outside the area of the current map to submit their locations on the site. This will help it make the map even more detailed and useful.

In the meantime, the map means you can now head out and about in the city knowing that you can find a toilet if you need one – no racing to find a ‘quiet bush’ in central London, power-walking up the canal home or simply pissing yourself if necessary!

