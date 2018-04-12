This map shows all of London’s new dockless bike hotspots

[Click here to see a larger version.]

You may have noticed that since last summer, loads of red, yellow and green bicycles have appeared on London’s streets. ‘Dockless’ bike hire is massive in Asia, and three companies – Chinese firms Mobike and Ofo plus Irish start-up Urbo – are now trying to crack London. They’ve been here for nine months and already cover ten boroughs: this map by data researcher Oliver O’Brien shows who’s operating where. The dockless area is already three-and-a-half times as big as the Santander Cycles zone, and more borough launches are rumoured before the end of the year, making it easier than ever to get on yer bike.

Explore an interactive version of the map here.

