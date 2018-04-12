  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This map shows all of London’s new dockless bike hotspots

By James Manning Posted: Thursday April 12 2018, 12:20pm

Dockless bikeshare schemes in London

[Click here to see a larger version.]

You may have noticed that since last summer, loads of red, yellow and green bicycles have appeared on London’s streets. ‘Dockless’ bike hire is massive in Asia, and three companies – Chinese firms Mobike and Ofo plus Irish start-up Urbo – are now trying to crack London. They’ve been here for nine months and already cover ten boroughs: this map by data researcher Oliver O’Brien shows who’s operating where. The dockless area is already three-and-a-half times as big as the Santander Cycles zone, and more borough launches are rumoured before the end of the year, making it easier than ever to get on yer bike.

Explore an interactive version of the map here.

Love London? Sign up here to get Time Out features straight to your inbox.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 401 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest