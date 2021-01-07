This map shows all of the UK’s loos open in Lockdown 3

When we were eventually allowed outside again after Lockdown 1, there was nothing that could hold us back – and our poor old parks were testament to that fact. Green spaces were open and people were free to move, but many of the country’s public toilets remained closed. But don’t worry if you were caught short then, because Lockdown 3 is a different beast, especially for small-bladdered Brits.

Some very helpful types set up Lockdown Loo earlier this year, so that people across the UK could pin the location of open toilets that they found on to a map. The creators of Lockdown Loo managed to keep that map up to date for all of Lockdown 2 – and now, the map is back to live another day, asking people to continue to plot their activity (as it were).

There are currently more than 300 toilets in London marked on the Lockdown Loo 3.0 map – with an open or closed status according to the latest rules – and the website is calling on people who find toilets that aren’t listed on the current map to submit their locations to the site. This will help it make the map even more detailed and useful.

In the meantime, the map means you can now head out and about in the city on your daily exercise knowing that you can locate a toilet if you need one – no racing to find a ‘quiet bush’ in central London, power-walking up the canal home or simply pissing yourself if necessary!

Bursting to see it? Find the map here.

