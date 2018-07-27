This map shows what Londoners love to hate

Bored of hearing about people cutting out booze? East London is the place for you. Had it up to here with your landlord, the Kardashians and #foodporn? You’ll find kindred spirits south of the river. Sure, bonding with someone over your common interests is nice, but if there’s one thing that really brings Londoners together, it’s bitching about stuff.

With data from Hater – the tongue-in-cheek dating app that pairs people based on their shared dislikes, from cleaning to trap music to ‘Pride and Prejudice’ – we’ve plotted what north, south, east, west and central Londoners can’t stand…

And if you're reading this in north London: get over it!

