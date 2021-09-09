London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cheap coffee Underground map
Image: Officeology

This map shows you the best-value independent coffee at every stop on the tube

In case you’re already flagging a bit after just one week of commuting

Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

In case you weren’t aware of this, people are coming back into central London. That’s right, good old Zone 1 (as no one calls it, ever) is pretty bustling again, with TfL reporting that passenger numbers were again above 2 million journeys a day, a level they’d not reached since March 2020, the beginning of Lockdown 1.0.

But all that strap-hanging and platform-shuffling can take a terrible toll on you, something a lot of us have also probably forgotten about. There’s an answer, though: COFFEE. Simple as that. Just refuel every hour or so and by the end of the day you’ll be a twitchy paranoid creep, but not nearly as fatigued as if you’d tried to do a whole day in London unmedicated.

With this in mind, and given that everyone is also brassic, Officeology has come up with a brilliant Underground map that shows the highest-rated decent independent coffee shop within easy striking distance of every tube stop on every line (well, the central-ish ones, at any rate).

Not only that, but the study reveals the cheapest line overall for coffee (the Northern) and the most spenny (the Circle). Look! You’ve got a whole complex new criterion for flat-hunting.

Individual props are also due to Coffee Pound at Golders Green on the Northern line, which wins the ultimate accolade of offering the cheapest coffee on the cheapest line for coffee in all of London. Its latte is just a quid.

See the full-size map here. More info on the research here.

There are two brand-new stations on the home of cheap coffee, the Northern line.

The Barbican is getting a huge £150m renovation project.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.