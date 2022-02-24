London comes alive after dark, with packed bars and restaurants spilling out on to the city's pavements and neon lights piercing the wintry gloom. But nighttime is also a dangerous time for the city’s homeless: around 11,000 people sleep rough on the capital’s chilly, inhospitable streets every year, and thousands more of the so-called ‘hidden homeless’ don’t have a stable or secure place to stay.

The city’s full of charities working hard to end homelessness and help those affected. And on Saturday March 19, they’ll come together through the London Homeless Collective to organise an all-night walk through central London, raising funds for their vital work.

The idea’s simple. You can choose to walk one of two routes: the easier 10k or the all-out after-dark marathon. Then raise some funds to support your nighttime voyage (between £150 and £350) – you can donate to one of 27 participating charities, including Crisis, Centrepoint, The Big Issue and more, or to the Collective as a whole. And then turn up, put on your comfiest walking shoes, and soak up the community atmosphere, with hundreds of fellow walkers, pitstops along the way, and plenty of entertainment and companionship.

It’s the perfect way to help London’s homeless, while seeing the city’s streets buzz and bustle with people on a mission to do something good for their fellow citizens.

The London Walk takes place on Sat Mar 19. Sign up here.

