This northwest London neighbourhood is set for a spectacular glow-up

Big things are in store for Edgware. After years of back-and-forth with the local community, property developer Ballymore (in partnership with TfL) has recently submitted plans to Barnet Council for a massive overhaul of the area’s shopping centre and bus station.

If approved, the renovation project would see this corner of north-west London get a (let’s be honest) much-needed makeover; bringing new homes to the area, plus cafes, leisure spaces, an enormous Sainsbury’s and even a glitzy cinema complex.

And that’s not all. Developers also have their sights on a 4.7 acre plot of land which has been locked away from the public for nearly a century. This neglected green space will be transformed into a gorgey public park; the perfect place for getting some fresh air, stretching your legs, or gobbling down a meal deal on your lunch break.

Not everyone’s chuffed, though. Some local residents are up in arms about the new plans for their beloved suburb, taking issue with the disruption caused by such an ambitious construction project, the height of the planned tower block buildings, and many other aspects of the redevelopment.

If the plans do get greenlit, construction could start soon, with the first phase of development (including that nature park and cinema) expected to be finished by 2031. The remaining work would take a further 5 years, meaning that Edgware might be unrecognisable by 2036. Watch this space.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.