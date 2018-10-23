This pop-up is giving away free (and environmentally friendly) espresso martinis

Imagine a world where drinking cocktails is a good thing not just for you, but for the world. Well, imagine no more. A new month-long pop-up from Ketel One Vodka and cocktail bar Drake & Morgan called The Cocktails With Care Collective, gets you a few steps closer to guilt-free drinking.



Landing at The Refinery in Regent’s Place, the pop-up will be taking ingredients otherwise destined for landfill (think wonky fruit and champagne that’s lost its fizz) and turning them into delicious beverages. They’ll even be running masterclasses showing you how you can upcycle your own leftovers into tasty boozy treats.



But that’s not all. Partnering up with eco-friendly drinking vessel merchants KeepCup, they’ll be giving away 500 free espresso martinis to people who buy a reusable cup from them during the residency (at a reduced price of £10 per cup). And if you want to use them for carrying more fancy cocktails with you on the way to work, then who are we to judge?



The Cocktails with Care Collective runs from October 30 to November 24 at The Refinery, Regent's Place, 5 Brock St, NW1 3FG. For more details head here.

