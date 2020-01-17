This remote island is looking for two mates to run its coffee shop

Has your return to work been a bit of a grind this time around? Fancy leaving London and getting away from it all? If that sounds like a dream come true, and you know your way around a bean-grinder, we’ve found just the job for you – and your best mate.

Great Blasket Island, off the south-west coast of Ireland not far from Tralee, is on the hunt for two people to look after three guest cottages and a coffee shop from April 1 until October. Its tourist centre posted an advert seeking either a couple or two friends for the ‘unique position’, which will include somewhere to live and all your food.

But if all that sounds a bit cushy, bear in mind that there's no wi-fi, electricity or hot water, and even drinking water is limited. The 6km island is also, technically, unpopulated (there are no permanent residents) – but after a morning battling your way on to the Northern line at rush hour, that might sound pretty great. If you get the job, you’ll get to meet adorable seal pups, as well as these friendly four-legged locals.

View this post on Instagram Island rambles. A post shared by The Great Blasket Island (@greatblasketisland) on Jan 4, 2020 at 7:37am PST

Interested? Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net, telling her why you think you’d be a perfect fit for the role.

Not quite ready to chuck it all in? These are the best day trips from London