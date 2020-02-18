This rural art installation is designed to soothe your London soul

Soothe away your city woes with a trip to this strange and surreal art installation in the wilds of Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire. Artists Heather Peak and Ivan Morison have unveiled a new work inspired by the restorative qualities of the fen landscape.

Photograph: Charles Emerson, courtesy of Wysing Arts Centre and National Trust for New Geographies

‘Mother…’ is a timber-framed pavilion that reflects the region’s building traditions, materials and architecture. It’s inspired by Richard Mabey’s book ‘Nature’s Cure’, which documents how walking through and writing about the unexplored landscapes in the east of England helped during his recovery from severe depression.

The sculpture is meant to be a place of solace and refuge for anyone who wants to reflect on troubling thoughts, contemplate nature or still their mind.

Photograph: Charles Emerson, courtesy of Wysing Arts Centre and National Trust for New Geographies

The ellipsis in ‘Mother…’ suggests a missing word which can be supplied by the viewer: ‘earth’, ‘land’, ‘ship’ or anything else that comes to mind. A series of events inspired by the structure kicks off on February 29 with ‘Mother-Ship’, a performance by the artists.

Photograph: Charles Emerson, courtesy of Wysing Arts Centre and National Trust for New Geographies

The piece was commissioned as part of New Geographies, a programme that aims to bring modern art to unexpected places in this part of the UK.

Wicken Fen Nature Reserve, Cambridgeshire. www.newgeographies.uk

10 places in London that’ll help you feel calm

The best art exhibitions on in London right now