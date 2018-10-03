This socially conscious supper club gives homeless Londoners a leg-up

After seeing the positive effects of cooking on young men at the Crouch End YMCA, Meg Doherty had a brainwave: setting up a social enterprise that would let young people living in temporary accommodation in London earn funds and gain experience in prepping and serving food.

It’s called Fat Macy’s, and it works like this. In exchange for their time, volunteers at the supper club and catering firm accumulate credit, which is paid into a secure fund and held until they have saved enough for a deposit to rent a flat. More than two thirds of people living in YMCA hostels say they cannot save any money – this is a way out.

And it’s easy for you to help out. Buy a ticket to one of Fat Macy’s upcoming supperclubs – the next lot are this Thursday or Friday – or book it to cater an event. And keep an eye on the website to hear more about the plans for its upcoming bricks-and-mortar site. Who said going out for dinner had to be self-indulgent?

