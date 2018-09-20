This ‘tini’ martini bar will be filled with little things – including a pygmy goat

Usually, the philosophy goes that bigger is better. But this gin-focused pop-up bar will be challenging you to reconsider that motto when it opens in Haggerston during London Cocktail Week. The Hendrick’s Gin Tini Martini Bar is making the strong and popular cocktail into a delicate and dainty take on the drink – or a Tini Martini, as they’re calling it.



This obviously means that you can get through more of them than usual (get in!) – guests will pay £12 and in return will receive six diddy twists on the gin-based concoction, all mixed by world-renowned bartenders.

As if that weren’t exciting enough, visitors to the bar will be greeted by an ultra-adorbs pygmy goat – who, we’ve been assured, will be very well looked after and kept well away from those gin tipples. The mini goat will retire after welcoming punters so that they can properly focus on with those six twists on the martini.

The pop-up will kick off on Wednesday October 3 with Alessandro Palazzi from London’s iconic Dukes Bar going head-to-head with Andy Shannon from the London Edition. Thursday October 4 will see bar takeovers from New York’s Employee’s Only and Miami’s Sweet Liberty while Friday October 5 will pitch Germany and Oslo against each other, with Frankfurt’s Kinly Bar, Munich’s Schumann’s Bar am Hofgarten and Oslo’s *ISM all mixing miniature martinis.

As well as a pygmy goat welcome, the bar is promising microscopic games and ’a portal that allows one to peer into a magical world of miniatures’ – whatever that means. It’s okay though, you had us at pygmy goat.

The Hendrick’s Gin Tini Martini Bar will be at Swordtail Studios, 2083 Acton Mews, E8 4DG from Wed Oct 3 until Fri Oct 5. Sessions are nightly from 7pm and 9pm, and are bookable here.

