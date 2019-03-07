News / Music

This Tottenham rave in memory of Keith Flint will donate 100% of profits to mental health charities

By Samantha Willis Posted: Thursday March 7 2019, 10:29am

Awesome Tottenham venue The Cause is hosting a special party soon, inviting DJs who shared line-ups with The Prodigy back in the day such as Slipmatt and Nookie to play sets from that era – and of course, big tunes from the band themselves. 

Earlier this week, the former frontman of chart-topping dance act The Prodigy, Keith Flint, took his own life after a recent battle with depression. It's something which The Cause are determined to raise awareness around, by encouraging important conversations and fundraising to help those vulnerable via the medium of music.

The party will take place on Saturday March 16, with 100% of ticket profits split between Mind in Haringey and CALM. You can buy tickets and eyeball the full line-up at their crowdfunding page, here

Everybody's in the place, let's go! 

Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

