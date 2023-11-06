London
Loki season 2
Photograph: Marvel StudiosTom Hiddleston’s Loki in The Fighting Cocks

This unexpected London pub just became part of the Marvelverse

Tom Hiddleston props up the bar in the latest episode of ‘Loki’

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Season 2 of ‘Loki’ has a double-decker bus’s worth of London connections. Three of the main cast – Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and star Tom Hiddleston himself – cut their teeth at RADA, while the show was filmed in and around Covent Garden and Kent’s Historic Dockyard Chatham in 2022.

Also on the MCU location roster, it turns out, is legendary Kingston rock pub The Fighting Cocks, which pops up in a key scene in the latest episode of ‘Loki’. 

In it, Hiddleston’s Loki catches up with his old star-crossed lover Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to discuss a return to the Time Variance Agency. Regulars might be perplexed by the décor: the pub is actually standing in for a watering hole in 1980s Oklahoma – though the leopard print and pool table will ring some definite bells.   

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in ‘Loki‘
Photograph: Marvel Studios

‘As huge Marvel fans, we were over the moon to welcome the team to film at the pub,’ says the pub’s co-owner Ali Barnwell. ‘Keeping the secret has been so tough, but now we can proudly say that The Fighting Cocks is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’

The Fighting Cocks during filming on ‘Loki‘ season 2
Photograph: The Fighting Cocks

The pub has even put a plaque down to mark where the God of Mischief once propped up the bar and sipped a bourbon.

Our advice? Pop in and see if they’ve got Asgardian Ale on tap.

