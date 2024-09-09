This unexpected London venue is hosting a free season of ‘Godzilla’ movies

Godzilla is celebrating its 70th birthday this year. Which is a lot of candles to blow out, even for someone with atomic breath.



The scaly, iconic and now septuagenarian movie monster got a fresh lease of life thanks to 2023’s immense and Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, and that movie – along with several other classic Toho cuts – will be getting a birthday screening as part of a season at London’s Japan House.

Japan’s cultural centre in Kensington will be welcoming Londoners into its inner sanctum for a free mini-season of Godzilla movies from September to December.

Photograph: Toho ‘Godzilla’ – the 1956 original

On the slate is run of the most iconic kaiju movies ever made – including the original 1956 Godzilla – as well as a screening of Godzilla Minus One. Producer Yamada Kenji will be taking behind the scenes of that unexpected triumph in a post-screening talk.

The programme in full:



Godzilla (1956) – Sep 15 and 18

Mothra vs Godzilla (1964) – Oct 20 and 23

Destroy All Monsters (1968) – Nov 10 and 20

Godzilla Minus One (2023) + talk by producer Yamada Kenji – Nov 27

Godzilla vs Hedorah (1971) – Dec 8 and 18

Tickets will be available from the official Japan House website three weeks or so weeks ahead of each screening. Keep an eye out online.

Photograph: Japan House The screen at Japan House

And if you fancy grabbing some grammable Gojira content, a two-metre tall statue of the scaly behemoth has just been unveiled in the Japan House shop.

