This unique London pop-up only sells two things: beer and toilet roll

The last two weeks have been a catastrophic blow for independent London music venues, with everyone involved finding new ways to stay afloat and pay staff while the doors remain closed for public safety. Hackney’s Paper Dress Vintage, a performance space that doubles up as a vintage shop and art deco bar, is one of the many affected. But it has come up with an original way to crowdfund: it’s launching a pop-up that will deliver craft beer and toilet paper straight to your door, and they’ve given it the cheerful name of ‘The End of the World as We Know It’.

Here’s how it works: you visit the Paper Dress Crowdfunder to place a delivery, and they’ll send a 12-case of Hackney Brewery beer with a roll of toilet paper thrown in (£30, limited to E, EC and N postcodes). As well as supporting a local brewery, the money will be used to offer financial help to the Paperdress staff and freelancers. If you’re already flush with stacks of Andrex and Pale Ale (lucky you), but still want to find a way to support Paper Dress, there are other ways to contribute to the crowdfund, like buying tickets to its future relaunch party (£15) or a voucher for the fashion boutique (£50).

If you’re down to your last few sheets of two-ply, a single toilet roll might not seem like much of a godsend, but at least that case of beer will be a welcome distraction.

Find out more about the Paperdress Vintage crowdfund here.

