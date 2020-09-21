Best alcohol delivery services in London

Oscar Wilde famously said that ‘work is the curse of the drinking classes’. And while we can’t promise to cut down your work hours, we do know how you can get booze delivered to your door without having to get off the sofa. And right now that sounds like a damn good plan to us.

Okay, so maybe you do have to lift a finger – but that’s really it. By utilising alcohol delivery services and ordering drinks online, you can sack off that trek to the corner shop or supermarket and have a great time in (and hey, we’re all about supporting local businesses but of course you’ll be doing that anyway because you’re fine, fine people,).

So when you really can’t be arsed to leave the sofa then our seven tipple-tastic alcohol delivery services in London that you need to know about is all you need. If the app fits, use it.