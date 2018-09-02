This week is your last chance to sail with Movies on the River this summer

It’s been sailing the river for the last 12 weeks – a totally one-off outdoor cinema showing much-loved films on the open-air top deck of a Thames cruise boat, and all brought to you by Time Out.

Movies on the River finally comes to a close this Saturday night, September 8, which means this week is your last chance to follow thousands of Londoners and take a cruise through the heart of London before settling in to watch a movie in the great outdoors with staggering views of the city.

The line-up for the final five nights of Movies on the River is a roll-call of the series’s greatest hits. We’ll be showing ‘Grease’ (Tuesday September 4), ‘La La Land’ (Wednesday September 5), ‘Bridesmaids’ (Thursday September 6), ‘Jaws’ (Friday September 7) and, finally, ‘Titanic’ (Saturday September 8) – what other film could close London’s only floating cinema on the Thames?

Each night from Tuesday to Saturday this week Movies on the River will set sail from Tower Bridge for a short cruise through the heart of the city. The boat will then dock near London Bridge to watch the night’s film in view of sights including the Tower of London and the Shard. There’s a bar on board to keep you stocked with drinks and snacks, and blankets to snuggle under if it gets cool after dark.

This is your last chance to experience the city’s most unique outdoor cinema experience before the summer ends. Jump on board now!

Movies on the River runs from Tuesday to Saturday this week, and finishes on Saturday September 8. Buy tickets here.