The Whale, Kensington + Chelsea Festival
Photo by Kensington + Chelsea Festival

This weekend you can squeeze inside the belly of a whale and watch a mini-circus

‘The Whale’ is part of the Kensington + Chelsea Festival

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Any plans this Sunday? No? Have you considered being swallowed by a giant inflatable sperm whale, inside which you’ll see an acrobatic diver tracing the journey of life of an ancient leatherback turtle, with you – the audience – being encouraged to help save the noble aquatic beast from an ocean of rubbish? Well, have you?

If this all sounds like a series of random ramblings, be assured that ‘The Whale’ is a very real thing. One of the centrepiece performances in the spectacular Kensington + Chelsea Festival, it’s a lavish – and free – performance piece by women’s circus and theatre company Circo Rum Ba Ba, designed to draw attention to the creatures of the ocean and their plight.

It’s one of those spectacular street performances that tend to spring up randomly in London over the summer, and really life’s too short not to check it out, though if you happen to miss it this Sunday you’ll be happy to know it returns next month.

‘The Whale’ is outside Chelsea Theatre on Sunday July 4. Performances are at noon, 2pm and 4pm and are free. It will return on Thursday August 8, location TBC.

