Open-air theatre in London
London's oudtdoor theatre is worth risking the rain for
The sun many or may not be out this summer, but London's iconic outdoor stages will be open come rain or shine once the season begins. The outdoor season kicks off in April at Shakespeare's Globe, followed by the gorgeous Regent's Park Opens Air Theatre, which begins its season in May. Plus there are sundry other vibrant events, including the annual street theatre blowourt of the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival. Not sure what you'll need for an open-air theatre trip? Then don't miss our guide to practical open-air theatre info.
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
The Turn of the Screw
Those chilly summer nights are put to good use as Regent's Park Open Air Theatre teams up with English National Opera for an open air production of Benjamin Britten’s creepy operatic version of Henry James's ghost story about a young governess desperate to protect her charges from unearthly beings.
As You Like It
Max Webster's family production of Twelfth Night was a brightly-coloured treat at the Open Air Theatre a few years back. Now the director returns with Shakespeare's forest-set romantic comedy 'As You Like It'…
Dinosaur World Live
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has had success with a dinosaur-based family show before: back in 2013 it played host to the enjoyable 'Dinosaur Zoo', which introduced young audiences to a host of entertaining but unfamiliar Australian dinosaurs…
Little Shop of Horrors
The summer wouldn't be complete without the Open Air Theatre's traditional big musical blowout, and this looks to be a real treat: the first major London revival in a decade for Howard Ashman and Alan Menken camp horror comedy musical about a hapless florist who raises a vicious plant that feats on human flesh
Shakespeare's Globe
As You Like It
As if Michelle Terry wasn't giving herself a difficult enough job by kicking off her tenure at the Globe with an actor-led (ie there's no formal director) production of 'Hamlet', then she's having the same company of actors – including herself – tackle 'As You Like It' in a similar style, to run in rep…
Two Noble Kinsmen
Michelle Terry is opening her inaugural season at the Globe with a populist one-two of ‘Hamlet’ and ‘As You Like It’ that should get bums on seats no problem. But this is a bit more of a risk: Barrie Rutter – formerly of Northern Broadsides, and one of the few people in the Terry season to work with Emma Rice – tackles Shakespeare and John Fletcher's little-loved late romance 'Two Noble Kinsmen'…
The Winter's Tale
One of Shakespeare's most enigmatic plays, 'The Winter's Tale', is a story that's tinged with magic. A jealous king destroys his family, until the passing of time and the power of the gods helps reunited this royal clan…
Emilia
Shakespeare addressed many of his sonnets to 'The Dark Lady'. But who was she? One likely candidate is Emilia Bassano, a published poet and member of court. Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new play reveals a forgotten woman, and pulls her out from Shakespeare's shadow to reveal her life and work. Nicole Charles directs.
Eyam
Matt Hartley's new drama is a fictionalisation of the remarkable true events that took place in the Derbyshire village of Eyam (pronounced Eem) in 1665, wherein the local Reverend William Mompesson took a series of remarkable decision to attempt to combat the spread of bubonic plague in the village and beyond…
Other open-air shows in London
Covent Garden May Fayre and Puppet Festival
The annual Covent Garden May Fayre & Puppet Festival (which celebrates its 43rd anniversary in 2018), brings together Punch and Judy professors from around the country for a day of jolly old-fashioned fun.
West End Live
Musical theatre fans, get ready for outdoor dancing and sing-a-longs with some of the West End's biggest stars: West End Live is back.
Fly By Night
As darkness falls, 1500 pigeons will light up the sky, soaring over the Thames with tiny LEDs attached to their bodies. Duke Riley's feathery performance premiered in Brooklyn's Navy Yard in 2016. Now it's back, as LIFT festival's homage to the messenger pigeons who played a crucial role in WWI.
Greenwich and Docklands International Festival guide
Between June 22 and July 7 2018 Greenwich and its surrounding area will be flooded with colourful performances as part of London's biggest celebration of outdoor theatre, Greenwich and Docklands International Festival.
The Tempest
Every summer, Iris Theatre take over the blooming lovely gardens of St Paul's Church with a slate of outdoor shows. This year they're kicking things off with Shakespeare's 'The Tempest', a magical tale of finding love and getting drunk on a tropical island. Daniel Winder's promenade production is inspired by the pomp and luxury of 17th century court masques, and invites the audience to get their finest party gear on.
The Three Musketeers
This swashbuckling family show will fill the hidden gardens of St Paul's Church, in Covent Garden. Iris Theatre's gender-swapped adaptation of Dumas's novel follows plucky young d'Artagnan as she fights to become the first female musketeer. Sword fights, masked balls and and adventure ensue. Paul-Ryan Carberry directs.
Comments
You might also like
- Behind the scenes with theatre's brightest stars
- Lucy Kirkwood interview: 'I worry a lot about the things I write'
- Antony Sher interview: 'I like playing an old man who's suffering'
- Cillian Murphy, Enda Walsh and Mikel Murfi interview: ‘Cillian Murphy is a stage animal’
- Harry Shearer interview: '"The Simpsons" was my money gig'
This is very interesting ideal and really helpful information. Thanks!
http://tongdailyxetai.com/xe-tai-hino/
As Sandra implied I didn't know that you can make $8428 in a few weeks on the internet .
Go to the website====> Home.Jobss1.comᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵ
Would have paid double to see this. Was terrific. Love site specific open air theatre. Standing ovations from the whole audience!