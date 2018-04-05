0
Open-air theatre in London

London's oudtdoor theatre is worth risking the rain for

By Time Out London Theatre Posted: Thursday April 5 2018

© John Wildgoose

The sun many or may not be out this summer, but London's iconic outdoor stages will be open come rain or shine once the season begins. The outdoor season kicks off in April at Shakespeare's Globe, followed by the gorgeous  Regent's Park Opens Air Theatre, which begins its season in May. Plus there are sundry other vibrant events, including the annual street theatre blowourt of the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival. Not sure what you'll need for an open-air theatre trip? Then don't miss our guide to practical open-air theatre info

This month

It's pretty audacious of new Shakespeare's Globe boss Michelle Terry to kick off her tenure with 'Hamlet'…

Shakespeare's Globe , South Bank Wednesday April 25 2018 - Sunday August 26 2018

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

This review is from 2015; 'Peter Pan' returns for 2018 with a new cast to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War…

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre , Regent's Park Thursday May 17 2018 - Friday June 15 2018
Those chilly summer nights are put to good use as Regent's Park Open Air Theatre teams up with English National Opera for an open air production of Benjamin Britten’s creepy operatic version of Henry James's ghost story about a young governess desperate to protect her charges from unearthly beings. 

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre , Regent's Park Friday June 22 2018 - Saturday June 30 2018
Max Webster's family production of Twelfth Night was a brightly-coloured treat at the Open Air Theatre a few years back. Now the director returns with Shakespeare's forest-set romantic comedy 'As You Like It'…

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre , Regent's Park Friday July 6 2018 - Saturday July 28 2018
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has had success with a dinosaur-based family show before: back in 2013 it played host to the enjoyable 'Dinosaur Zoo', which introduced young audiences to a host of entertaining but unfamiliar Australian dinosaurs…

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre , Regent's Park Tuesday August 14 2018 - Sunday September 9 2018
The summer wouldn't be complete without the Open Air Theatre's traditional big musical blowout, and this looks to be a real treat: the first major London revival in a decade for Howard Ashman and Alan Menken camp horror comedy musical about a hapless florist who raises a vicious plant that feats on human flesh

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre , Regent's Park Friday August 3 2018 - Saturday September 15 2018
See more on open-air theatre in London

Shakespeare's Globe

It's pretty audacious of new Shakespeare's Globe boss Michelle Terry to kick off her tenure with 'Hamlet'…

Shakespeare's Globe , South Bank Wednesday April 25 2018 - Sunday August 26 2018
As if Michelle Terry wasn't giving herself a difficult enough job by kicking off her tenure at the Globe with an actor-led (ie there's no formal director) production of 'Hamlet', then she's having the same company of actors – including herself – tackle 'As You Like It' in a similar style, to run in rep…

Shakespeare's Globe , South Bank Wednesday May 2 2018 - Sunday August 26 2018
Michelle Terry is opening her inaugural season at the Globe with a populist one-two of ‘Hamlet’ and ‘As You Like It’ that should get bums on seats no problem. But this is a bit more of a risk: Barrie Rutter – formerly of Northern Broadsides, and one of the few people in the Terry season to work with Emma Rice – tackles Shakespeare and John Fletcher's little-loved late romance 'Two Noble Kinsmen'…

Shakespeare's Globe , South Bank Friday May 25 2018 - Saturday June 30 2018
One of Shakespeare's most enigmatic plays, 'The Winter's Tale', is a story that's tinged with magic. A jealous king destroys his family, until the passing of time and the power of the gods helps reunited this royal clan…

Shakespeare's Globe , South Bank Friday June 22 2018 - Sunday October 14 2018
Well this is undoubtedly a big deal: after sitting out Emma Rice's entire tenure (admittedly it wasn't very long), the Globe's talismanic former artistic director Mark Rylance returns to his old theatre to star as the villainous Iago in Shakespeare's great tragedy 'Othello'…

Shakespeare's Globe , South Bank Friday July 20 2018 - Saturday October 13 2018
Shakespeare addressed many of his sonnets to 'The Dark Lady'. But who was she? One likely candidate is Emilia Bassano, a published poet and member of court. Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new play reveals a forgotten woman, and pulls her out from Shakespeare's shadow to reveal her life and work. Nicole Charles directs.

Shakespeare's Globe , South Bank Friday August 10 2018 - Saturday September 1 2018
Matt Hartley's new drama is a fictionalisation of the remarkable true events that took place in the Derbyshire village of Eyam (pronounced Eem) in 1665, wherein the local Reverend William Mompesson took a series of remarkable decision to attempt to combat the spread of bubonic plague in the village and beyond…

Shakespeare's Globe , South Bank Saturday September 15 2018 - Saturday October 13 2018
See more on open-air theatre in London

Other open-air shows in London

Musical theatre fans, get ready for outdoor dancing and sing-a-longs with some of the West End's biggest stars: West End Live is back. 

Trafalgar Square , Trafalgar Square Saturday June 16 2018 - Sunday June 17 2018
As darkness falls, 1500 pigeons will light up the sky, soaring over the Thames with tiny LEDs attached to their bodies. Duke Riley's feathery performance premiered in Brooklyn's Navy Yard in 2016. Now it's back, as LIFT festival's homage to the messenger pigeons who played a crucial role in WWI.

East Thamesmead , Thamesmead Thursday June 21 2018 - Saturday June 23 2018
Between June 22 and July 7 2018 Greenwich and its surrounding area will be flooded with colourful performances as part of London's biggest celebration of outdoor theatre, Greenwich and Docklands International Festival. 

By: Time Out London Theatre Posted: Friday May 12 2017, 12:00am
Every summer, Iris Theatre take over the blooming lovely gardens of St Paul's Church with a slate of outdoor shows. This year they're kicking things off with Shakespeare's 'The Tempest', a magical tale of finding love and getting drunk on a tropical island. Daniel Winder's promenade production is inspired by the pomp and luxury of 17th century court masques, and invites the audience to get their finest party gear on. 

St Paul's Church, Covent Garden , Covent Garden Wednesday June 20 2018 - Saturday July 28 2018
This swashbuckling family show will fill the hidden gardens of St Paul's Church, in Covent Garden. Iris Theatre's gender-swapped adaptation of Dumas's novel follows plucky young d'Artagnan as she fights to become the first female musketeer. Sword fights, masked balls and and adventure ensue. Paul-Ryan Carberry directs.

St Paul's Church, Covent Garden , Covent Garden Thursday August 2 2018 - Sunday September 2 2018
Sophie

Would have paid double to see this. Was terrific. Love site specific open air theatre. Standing ovations from the whole audience!

