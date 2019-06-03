Three ace alternative cabarets to see in London this week

There’s no shortage of burlesque in the city, but these out-there offerings prove there’s more to the after-dark art form than fishnets and giant martini glasses…

Neo-burlesque queen Smashlyn Munroe takes the stage, along with stand-up comic Luke McQueen and clown comedian Cheekykita, for this dark cabaret filled with shocking performance, alt-comedy and heavy metal.

Fontaine’s. Rectory Rd Overground. Fri Jun 7. £10.

Mike Massaro

Created and hosted by self-proclaimed ‘poetry-clown’ Talia Randall, this verse-cabaret mash-up features performances from BSL poets and spoken-word artists along with speed poetry inspired by audience suggestions on the night.

Roundhouse. Chalk Farm tube. Thu Jun 6. £10.

The brainchild of ‘womxn-led, femme-power queer camp’ Eat Your Art Out, this gender-bending night puts queer experiences to the fore. Expect dance, live music, poetry and radical burlesque from Miss HerNia.

The Goodness Brewing Co. Wood Green tube. Sat Jun 8. £9.

