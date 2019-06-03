Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Three ace alternative cabarets to see in London this week
By Bobby Palmer Posted: Monday June 3 2019, 12:49pm

There’s no shortage of burlesque in the city, but these out-there offerings prove there’s more to the after-dark art form than fishnets and giant martini glasses… 

Lucifer’s Lodge

Neo-burlesque queen Smashlyn Munroe takes the stage, along with stand-up comic Luke McQueen and clown comedian Cheekykita, for this dark cabaret filled with shocking performance, alt-comedy and heavy metal.
Fontaine’s. Rectory Rd Overground. Fri Jun 7. £10.

What Words Are Ours?

Mike Massaro

Created and hosted by self-proclaimed ‘poetry-clown’ Talia Randall, this verse-cabaret mash-up features performances from BSL poets and spoken-word artists along with speed poetry inspired by audience suggestions on the night.
Roundhouse. Chalk Farm tube. Thu Jun 6. £10.

Queer Beret Cabaret

The brainchild of ‘womxn-led, femme-power queer camp’ Eat Your Art Out, this gender-bending night puts queer experiences to the fore. Expect dance, live music, poetry and radical burlesque from Miss HerNia. 
The Goodness Brewing Co. Wood Green tube. Sat Jun 8. £9.

By Bobby Palmer

