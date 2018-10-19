Three new spots to look out for in King's Cross

There are loads of exciting new places opening in King's Cross. Here are three ace spots to look out for

Coal Office

Swanky new shopping and restaurant complex Coal Drops Yard will soon be home to Barrafina and El Pastor, but one great new eatery is already open. Coal Office is the restaurant is at Tom Dixon's new HQ and its head chef hails from our number one restaurant The Barbary. Coal Drops Yard, N1C 4AB. Coal Drops Yard opens Oct 26. Coal Office is open now.

Happy Face and Supermax

The team behind Spiritland are bringing more good vibes to the area with the launch of Happy Face pizzeria, serving up Neapolitan slices. Carry on the party downstairs at underground cocktail and vermouth bar Supermax. 14-18 Handyside St, N1C 4DN. Opening Nov.

Chapel Down Gin Works

Kent-based drinks company Chapel Down has plans to open an ‘experiential bar, restaurant and ginnery’ in a spot by the Regent’s Canal. Not much has been revealed yet but we reckon it will be a gin-uinely great spot. Location and opening date TBC.

